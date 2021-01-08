GOP Congresswoman Criticized After Quoting Hitler Doubles Down

New Illinois Republican Rep. Mary Miller doubled down Wednesday after being criticized for quoting Adolf Hitler in a speech at the Jan. 5 Stop the Steal rally on Capitol Hill.

“Congresswoman Miller’s statement was a denunciation of evil dictators’ efforts to re-educate young people and similar efforts by left-wing radicals in our country today,” her official Twitter account posted Wednesday.

“Hitler was right on one thing. ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’ Our children are being propagandized,” she said in a speech for the group Moms For America.

Miller made the comments just two days after she was seated in the House. She ran as a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, saying she "promised to stand with President Trump, and I will keep that promise," according to the Chicago Sun-Times.



The United States Holocaust Museum swiftly condemned the remarks in a press release. “Adolf Hitler’s Germany plunged Europe into the most destructive event in human history, World War II and the Holocaust resulting in the genocide of six million European Jews,” it said.

Miller’s fellow Illinois representatives also criticized the remarks. “I outright condemn this garbage,” Republican Adam Kinzinger tweeted.

Democrat Jan Schakowsky, who is Jewish, told the Sun-Times, “I think she should resign. She definitely should be condemned.”

Republican Illinois state Rep. Tim Butler shared his father’s World War II Bronze Star in response to the controversy.

Illinois’s junior senator, Democrat Tammy Duckworth said on Twitter that Miller “must resign immediately.” Democratic Governor JB Pritzker added, “this reprehensible rhetoric has no place in our politics,” NBC Chicago reported.

Miller did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.