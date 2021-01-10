US

Twitter’s Jack Dorsey Ripped For Tweet That Seemed To Mock Parler’s Deplatforming

Big Tech CEO's Testify Before Senate On Section 230 Immunity

(Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)

Scott Morefield Reporter
Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey was roundly ripped on his own platform for posting a tweet early Sunday morning that seemed to be making fun of rival network Parler’s deplatforming.

After Parler’s popularity grew following the deactivation of President Donald Trump’s Twitter account and a massive purge of other conservative accounts, both Apple and Google banned the Parler app from their platforms on Saturday, and Amazon announced that it would terminate hosting services at the end of the day Sunday.

Dorsey seemed to mock Parler’s replacement at the top of the app listings by Twitter-owned Signal, tweeting a heart emoji above a screengrab of the top spot.

Dorsey’s tweet led to some strong reaction from conservatives still on his platform. (RELATED: REPORT: Secret Service Aware Of Lin Wood’s Threats Against Pence On Parler)