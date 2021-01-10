Twitter’s Jack Dorsey Ripped For Tweet That Seemed To Mock Parler’s Deplatforming

Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey was roundly ripped on his own platform for posting a tweet early Sunday morning that seemed to be making fun of rival network Parler’s deplatforming.

After Parler’s popularity grew following the deactivation of President Donald Trump’s Twitter account and a massive purge of other conservative accounts, both Apple and Google banned the Parler app from their platforms on Saturday, and Amazon announced that it would terminate hosting services at the end of the day Sunday.

Dorsey seemed to mock Parler’s replacement at the top of the app listings by Twitter-owned Signal, tweeting a heart emoji above a screengrab of the top spot.

Dorsey’s tweet led to some strong reaction from conservatives still on his platform. (RELATED: REPORT: Secret Service Aware Of Lin Wood’s Threats Against Pence On Parler)

holy shit this is an evil tweet Signal only hit number 1 because Apple, concert with other big tech companies, nuked their competition https://t.co/LJqew0Z9z7 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) January 10, 2021

Here’s the CEO of Twitter gloating that he snitched to teacher and got the popular kid put in detention. https://t.co/R8aOn2xSzO pic.twitter.com/CWUjP0dNSw — Allum Bokhari (@LibertarianBlue) January 10, 2021

Seems strange to brag about the Apple Store literally deleting your competition https://t.co/UeyuSjphoF — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) January 10, 2021

He’s literally bragging about this. Absolutely unreal. https://t.co/bz23TcEgog — Caleb Hull (I’m With the CCP Don’t Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) January 10, 2021

Turns out Jack is the very thing that he spent hours trying to convince Poole and Rogan that he wasn’t. I’m shocked I tell you, shocked. https://t.co/tAJ1bju8sm — Speech God????????????????????????????????️‍???? (@CountDankulaTV) January 10, 2021

Cute to mock that Parler was top in the app store before it was removed… Rubbing antitrust collusion in everyone’s faces because you know it’ll never be investigated under a Biden administration. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 10, 2021