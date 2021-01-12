CNN’s ‘Airport Network’ Ending Operations, In Part Due To ‘Steep Declines In Airport Traffic’ Amid Coronavirus

CNN announced on Tuesday that “CNN Airport Network” will end operations, in part due to a decline in travel amid COVID-19.

The airport network launched in 1991 and included portions of news and other WarnerMedia networks across 58 airports in the country, Variety reported. CNN Airport Network became a staple for frequent travelers and coverage varied from breaking news to weather and sports.

“The steep decline in airport traffic because of COVID-19, coupled with all the new ways that people are consuming content on their personal devices, has lessened the need for the CNN Airport Network,” CNN President Jeff Zucker wrote in a memo to staffers.

“Having to say goodbye to such a beloved brand is not easy,” Zucker continued before thanking those who “contributed to its success.” “I am sure most of us have a story to tell about which airport we were at when we first learned of a major news event. Be proud that we had a hand in sharing some incredible stories with many millions of people over the past three decades.”

While CNN’s Airport Network shared various news for travelers, it aimed to keep some content, like commercial aviation crashes, off the air, according to Variety. As technology advanced, travelers became able to use airport internet and choose their own videos to watch, lessening the need for the niche network, the publication added.

CNN’s Airport Network will officially cease operations on March 31, according to the memo. (RELATED: Why Do Airports Still Play CNN On Their Televisions?)