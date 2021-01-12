‘Partners In Hate’: Pompeo Says Iran Is New ‘Home Base’ Of Al-Qaida

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asserted during a Tuesday speech that Iran has been actively supporting al-Qaida and serves as a new “home base” for the terrorist group.

“You now have the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, the Islamic Republic of Iran, as the home base for al-Qaida,” Pompeo said in his remarks at the National Press Club. “They are partners in terrorism, partners in hate.” The secretary also stated that the Iranian government was supporting al-Qaida with logistical support and providing refuge to terrorists.

Pompeo did not cite specific U.S. intelligence reporting but his remarks suggest that the relationship between Iran and al-Qaida goes far deeper than what has previously been reported, according to NBC News.

Relations between the Shiite-ruled Iranian government and the Sunni terrorist group have typically been described as complicated and often tense.