Southwest Airlines Aircraft Undergoes Forced Landing After Suspicious Note Found

A Southwest Airlines flight was sectioned off from the rest of the airport following landing after a threatening note was found on the flight, according to airport officials.

The flight, Southwest Airlines flight 2104, landed at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport arriving from Phoenix at 5:15 pm and was taken to a remote site on the airport grounds where over 100 passengers and crew members were “offloaded” from the aircraft, according to a statement from airport officials.

Authorities did not indicate what the contents of the suspicious note were, but their investigation into the incident indicated that there was "no credible threat," per the same BWI airport statement.

A spokesperson for Southwest airlines, in a statement to a local news outlet 11 News, said the following: “We fully cooperated with authorities as they took extra precautionary measures to secure and thoroughly review the aircraft. The plane has been cleared and we are currently reuniting passengers with their luggage. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience, the safety of our employees and customers always remains our upmost priority.”

