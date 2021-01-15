Report: Prince Harry’s Pal Says Royal Couple Is ‘Heartbroken’ By ‘Situation With His Family’

Prince Harry’s pal, Tom Bradby, said the royal couple is “heartbroken” over the “situation with his family.”

“I think they are feeling better, yes…” the author shared with ITV’s Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh in an interview that will air in full on Sunday. The comments were noted by People magazine in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

“So are they unhappy? No, I think they are content, the things they are doing they are quite excited by,” he added, when asked if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are happy since moving to California. “I think he is heartbroken by the situation with his family, you don’t necessarily need to have knowledge to know that, but I think it is true.” (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

The author and pal of the duke’s also opened up the status of Prince Harry and Prince William‘s relationship, calling it a “difficult year” for all of them.

“The situation with the family clearly isn’t ideal and it has been a very difficult year for them all,” Bradby explained. “But are they unhappy out there? No, I don’t think that’s right, I think they are pretty happy actually, but I think they wrestle with their position in life, I think they all do.”

“I think William does too, I don’t think he finds it easy,” he added. “I think the whole thing has just been incredibly painful, that is obvious to everyone.”

“It is painful all round, painful for everyone, difficult to manage,” the author continued. “Effectively they have just decided to completely leave the royal family, that has never been done – I mean, you could go back to the Duke of Windsor but that was in very different circumstances – it’s never been done voluntarily before and no one still is absolutely clear how it is going to work.”

The journalist went on to explain that, there are “still a lot of hurt feelings on all sides” and it was never “going to be an easy or comfortable situation,” despite the public wanting “everyone to be happy.”