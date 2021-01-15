What Are The Realistic Expectations For Urban Meyer’s 1st Season In Jacksonville?

Urban Meyer is officially the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it’s time to dive into what fans should expect.

After two years in retirement, Meyer pulled the trigger on jumping to the NFL, and his decision immediately became one of the biggest storylines in sports.

So, what should fans realistically expect in year one from Meyer?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars)

Well, the Jaguars were terrible in 2020. That’s just the reality of the situation. As much as I love Gardner Minshew, the Jags were trash.

They went 1-15, and Meyer has now been tasked with turning the situation around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars)

The Jaguars are going to draft Trevor Lawrence, have a ton of salary cap space and should be able to attract some stars seeing as how Florida has no state income tax.

It’s obvious why Meyer chose the job. There’s a ton of upside. Yet, it won’t be fixed overnight. The Jaguars aren’t going from 1-15 to 15-1.

For his first season in the league and with a rookie quarterback, I think the Jaguars will be more than happy with an 8-8 season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars)

If Meyer goes .500 in his first season with the Jags, then I’m not sure how anyone could be disappointed. That’s what I’d consider the floor.

In year two, that’s where I think you can start talking about making a run for the postseason, but that takes time.

Realistically, the Jags can sign some players, draft Lawrence and get to eight wins. If that happens, then Meyer will have things trending in the right direction.