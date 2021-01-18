‘What The Hell?’: Tucker Carlson Responds To Rep Steve Cohen’s ‘Grotesque’ Comments On Racial, Gender Makeup Of National Guard

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson responded Monday to Democratic Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen’s comments concerning the race and sex of the members of the National Guard protecting the U.S. Capitol and how that might contribute to an inside threat.

Cohen appeared Monday on “CNN Newsroom” and told host Jim Sciutto that “the [National] Guard is 90 some-odd percent male, and only about 20 percent of white males voted for Biden. You gotta figure that in the Guard, which is predominately more conservative … there are probably not more than 25% of the people that are there protecting us that voted for Biden.”

Carlson called Cohen’s comments “grotesque” and warned that they could cause an “awful” response. (RELATED: ‘A Propagandist. A Liar. A Parasite’: CNN’s Brianna Keilar Slams Tucker Carlson As Part Of Society’s ‘Illness’)

“People are saying some very, very radical things, and what worries me is that once people start saying these things other people respond with radical things,” the Daily Caller co-founder began. “I really feel like the people with the most power are pushing us toward a place where something awful is absolutely inevitable. I don’t understand how we get out of this before something terrible happens and probably a lot of people are to blame for that.”

Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol building Jan. 6, and Trump has been accused of inciting the mob to attack the Capitol after he called on his supporters to demand Vice President Mike Pence and Congress overturn the results of the Electoral College vote.

There are expected to be approximately 25,000 National Guard soldiers on duty during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“If Donald Trump is responsible for urging people towards the Capitol, and I think it’s fair to say he does bare some responsibility for that,” Carlson continued, “then how culpable will Steve Cohen and the rest be for the next awful, maybe really awful thing that happens after they spent every day on television attacking people for their skin color?”

“You can’t control what your skin color is. You can’t control what your sex is. What the hell?” he added.

Carlson went on to say that it is “grotesque” for people to go on television and say “you need a background check because of your skin color.” He then closed with a warning against inflammatory language that could incite more people to violence.

“We just want to be on tape right now saying those people added to it. They really did,” Carlson concluded. “You attack people, you don’t make them less extreme, you make them more extreme. And they know that and they are doing it anyway, which ought to really make you pause.”