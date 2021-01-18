REPORT: Violators Of Quarantine In Germany Will Be Sent To Refugee Camps And Detention Centers

People in Germany who refuse to quarantine after exposure to Covid-19 will reportedly be held in detention centers within multiple German states.

The German state of Saxony will begin building a detention center next week within a refugee camp to house those who refuse to quarantine, according to an article published Sunday by The Telegraph.

Other German states, including Baden-Wurttemberg, Brandenburg, and Schleswig-Holstein, are building similar facilities or have already completed them, according to The Telegraph, citing a report from German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

Baden-Wurttemberg has allegedly set aside rooms in two hospitals that will be guarded by police to house repeat offenders.

Saxony has reportedly stressed that the facility will only be used to house people who have continually broken quarantine rules.

“It’s true that inequality would be created but it would be for a transitional period and if there is evidence to back it up, it’s constitutionally okay,” Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told Bild newspaper, The Telegraph reports. (RELATED: REPORT: Passengers Told Mid-Flight That Travel Rules Have Changed, They’ll Be Sleeping On Cots)

The measure is permitted under the Disease Protection Act that was passed by the German Bundestag in March and renewed in November, Dr. Christoper Degenhart told Die Welt, reports The Telegraph.