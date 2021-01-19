‘A Stain On Our Country’: Pelosi Says Trump Was ‘Unworthy’ To Serve As President

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that President Donald Trump was “a stain on our country” and that the United States might not have survived a second term.

During an interview that aired Tuesday, Pelosi told MSNBC host Joy Reid that Trump “in every respect was unworthy to be president,” accusing him of failing to show respect for the office he held or the offices held by others. (RELATED: ‘Crumbs’: Tulsi Gabbard Borrows A Line From Pelosi To Torch ‘Slap In The Face’ Stimulus)

Reid began the segment with a question about President Trump’s decision not to greet President-elect Joe Biden at the White House as part of the traditional transfer of power from one president to the next.

“He’s not going to greet the incoming president, which may be appropriate, since he tried to undo the election. But we now have for the first time in our history something other than a peaceful transfer of power,” Reid said. “What does that mean for us writ large?”

“I think we’re bigger than all of this,” Pelosi began. “Donald Trump was a stain on our country. I don’t think we could have sustained our democracy if he had two terms in office.”

Pelosi went on to say that Trump had dishonored the Constitution and the American people, adding, “He denigrated, dishonored the Constitution, denigrated our people, degraded our environment from sea to shining sea, God’s gift to us and beyond that. He degraded that, and he again dishonored our values, who we are as a democratic country.”

“So he in every respect was unworthy to be president,” Pelosi continued, saying that Trump had never respect the office he held or the offices that others held.

“I respect the office of the presidency, of the president more than he did for how he mistreated it,” she claimed, concluding that the only way to move forward and unify the country was to rally behind Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. “We have to, how can I say it, it’s not lessons learned because it was so evident all along, what a disgrace he was, but to find out how we can bring people together.”