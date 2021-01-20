Over $650,000 Worth Of Heroin Seized By Customs And Border Protection In Texas

More than $650,000 worth of heroin was seized by Customs and Border Protection officials near Laredo, Texas, on Saturday, officials announced on Tuesday.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials seized 33 packages containing a substance that appeared to be heroin, officials announced. The narcotics were discovered in a vehicle driven by a 25-year-old U.S. citizen entering the country from Mexico.

“Over 28 pounds of heroin, valued at $656K, were seized at the Laredo Port of Entry over the weekend. This destructive drug will not reach our streets as a result of the efforts and operational vigilance displayed by our CBP officers,” Laredo Director of Field Operations Randy Howe said in a statement.

The packages weighed just under 30 pounds and the narcotics were estimated to be worth $656,000, according to CBP. The drugs were found upon a secondary inspection of the vehicle using a non-intrusive imaging system examination. (RELATED: Over 120 Pounds Of Liquid Meth Hidden In Water Bottles Seized At Border)

“Operational vigilance in border security led to this interdiction of heroin, which helps disrupt the flow of illegal narcotics and prevent them from reaching our communities,” Laredo Acting Port Director Eugene Crawford said in a statement.

The driver was arrested and the vehicle and narcotics were seized, according to CBP officials. The incident is being investigated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.

