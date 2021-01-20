Media Bashes Conservatives, Trump Supporters After Capitol Riots

Various reporters and anchors on CNN and MSNBC have begun to criticize Trump supporters as complicit in the Capitol Hill riots.

CNN show host Don Lemon spoke about how people who continue to support Trump will be lumped in with other groups who support the President when discussing the second impeachment with Chris Cuomo.

Lemon stated, “If you voted for Trump, you voted for the person who the Klan supported, you voted for the person who Nazis support, you voted for the person that the alt-right supports. That’s the crowd that you are in.”

Additionally, Eugene Robinson spoke with Hannah Jones on MSNBC about what he believes should be done with people who took part in or supported the riots at the capitol.

Robinson said, “There are millions of Americans, almost all white, almost all republican, who somehow need to be deprogrammed.”

Watch the video below to see what other people are saying about riots, conservatives and Trump supporters.

WATCH:

