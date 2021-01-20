Who Are The Boogaloo Bois?

The Daily Caller spoke to various members of the “Boogaloo Bois,” an anti-government militia group, during 2021 Second Amendment protests in Virginia and Ohio to find out exactly who they are and what they believe.

“The majority of us are libertarians, some anarchists, but like I said, we’re just here for unity between, you know – we’ll stand up for anybody’s rights, whether it be Proud Boys, whether it be Antifa, Black Lives Matter, doesn’t matter,” one member told the Caller. “We will stand for anybody’s rights, and we will fight to protect it against anybody …”

WATCH:

The “Boogaloo Bois” have, at times, been labeled as a right-wing extremist group. Members that the Caller spoke to pushed back on this label, with one saying that they “are here for the people.” There’s been much discussion and confusion over how, exactly, to label the group, as The Guardian noted.

“We are not a pro-Trump group,” one man said. Another donned a BLM patch and said that while they are “not all a part of the movement,” its members “simply believe that black lives do matter.” (RELATED: PHOTOS: Armed Proud Boys, Militias And Black Panthers Gather To Protest In Richmond)

The group has had its fair share of controversy. For example, Air Force Sgt. Steven Carrillo, an apparent “Boogaloo Boi,” was arrested in May 2020 and is accused of killing a Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputy. He’s been charged with 19 felonies.

