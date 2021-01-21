Georgia Rep. Marjorie Greene Files Articles Of Impeachment Against Biden

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene filed Articles of Impeachment against President Joe Biden just two days into his presidency.

“I just filed Articles of Impeachment on President Joe Biden,” Greene announced Thursday. “We’ll see how this goes.”

I just filed Articles of Impeachment on President @JoeBiden.

Greene said Biden’s alleged involvement with Ukraine while serving as vice president constituted enough grounds to levy the charges.

“President Joe Biden is unfit to hold the office of the Presidency. His pattern of abuse of power as President Obama’s Vice President is lengthy and disturbing,” Greene said in a statement. “President Biden has demonstrated that he will do whatever it takes to bail out his son, Hunter, and line his family’s pockets with cash from corrupt foreign energy companies.”

“President Biden is even on tape admitting to a quid pro quo with the Ukrainian government threatening to withhold $1,000,000,000 in foreign aid if they did not do his bidding. President Biden residing in the White House is a threat to national security and he must be immediately impeached.”

Despite Greene’s push for impeachment, it’s unlikely she will prevail. No one has signed on to the articles and the House is currently focused on impeachment proceedings against Trump.

Greene’s pushed outlandish ideas in the past and has supported QAnon conspiracy theories, according to Politico. Greene likened George Soros, a Jewish mega-donor to the Democratic Party who fled Nazi-occupied Hungary during World War II to a Nazi himself, according to Politico. Greene also said that Black people were “slaves to the Democratic Party,” according to the report.

House GOP leaders are condemning #GA14 candidate Marjorie Greene after learning she made a host of racist comments Among them:

>> Muslims don’t belong in govt

>> Blacks are slaves to the Dem Party

Muslims don't belong in govt
Blacks are slaves to the Dem Party
Confederate statues should make blacks "proud"

She also claimed – without any evidence – that Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib support Sharia law and wanted to embed it into the U.S.

“As a woman, I do not want to have to wear a burka one day,” Greene said. “They should really go back to the Middle East if they support Sharia.”

“If you’re a Muslim you support Sharia,” she claimed.

Greene alleges that Biden was involved in illegal conduct with his son Hunter and Ukranian gas company Burisma. She also alleges that Biden had his own quid pro quo – the same reason President Donald Trump was impeached the first time – after he threatened to withhold $1 billion in aid from Ukraine.

Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion in aid from Ukraine if they didn’t fire prosecutor Viktor Shokin in March 2016, according to USA Today. (RELATED: These Reports Are Essential Reading For Understanding The Hunter Biden Story)

“I looked at them and said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a bitch. He got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time,” Biden said in 2018 while recounting the experience, according to RealClearPolitics.

While critics say Biden used his position to help his son financially (Hunter was getting paid $50,000 a month from Burisma, according to Business Insider) Biden pushed for Shokin’s removal because wasn’t pursuing corruption within the Ukrainian government, according to USA Today.

Greene also alleges Biden allowed Hunter to “trade appointments with [Biden] … in exchange for financial compensation.”

Emails and texts have surfaced that appear to show Hunter leveraged his family name to score lucrative foreign business deals in China, according the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF).

Tony Bobulinski, a former Biden associate, submitted business records to Senate investigators in 2020 that showed Hunter Biden and his uncle James Biden did business with CEFC, a Chinese energy firm whose chair, Ye Jianming, worked with a Chinese propaganda front group in the early 2000’s. Some of the transactions were flagged by banking regulators who suspected criminal activity, according to the DCNF.

Bobulinksi wrote to Ye on June 15, 2017 that he looked forward to “leveraging those relationships along with the political and strategic value of the Biden family, James Gilliar and CEFC to fulfill SinoHawk’s mission,” the DCNF previously reported.

One document showed CEFC gave a $5 million interest-free loan to the Bidens, according to the DCNF.

Another document showed Hunter Biden received a 10$ equity stake in a company for “the big guy.” Bobulinski says the “big guy” is Joe Biden, the DCNF previously reported.