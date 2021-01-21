US Soldier Accused Of Aiding ISIS In Planning An Attack On A 9/11 Memorial

An Army soldier was arrested on charges of terrorism for allegedly trying to help ISIS plan attacks in the U.S. and the Middle East, CNN Politics reported Tuesday.

Cole Bridges, 20, allegedly attempted to help an FBI agent posing as an ISIS supporter plan attacks in New York City and on U.S. forces stationed in the Middle East through communications with someone he thought was associated with the group, CNN reported.

“The Army is tasked with the duty and responsibility to protect our Nation from its adversaries, and Soldiers make incredible sacrifices in service to that cause,” a spokesperson for the Army said, CNN reported. “When any Soldier attempts to provide sensitive or classified information to an adversary, it is a betrayal of the oath they swore to the United States and the duty owed to their fellow Soldier.”

Prosecutors said that Bridges communicated with the undercover FBI agent who pretended to have connections to fighters in the Middle East, CNN reported. Bridges allegedly advised the pretend ISIS militants on where to carry out attacks in the U.S. and provided training.

Bridges also allegedly shared part of a U.S. Army training manual and combative tactics “for use by ISIS,” according to CNN. He provided layouts of military actions to “maximize the lethality of attacks on US troops” and advised that they place explosives around their buildings to kill U.S. forces.

“As alleged, Cole Bridges betrayed the oath he swore to defend the United States by attempting to provide ISIS with tactical military advice to ambush and kill his fellow service members,” Manhattan US Attorney Audrey Strauss said, CNN reported. (RELATED: At Least 100 Killed By Islamic Extremists In Niger Villages)

Bridges was charged with one count of attempting to murder military service members and one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. He was arrested in Georgia at the Fort Stewart base and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

“This Soldier’s recent arrest was the result of a joint investigation between the Army and the FBI, and the Army will continue to work closely with Federal authorities in this case,” the spokesperson said, CNN reported.

