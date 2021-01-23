Biden Breaks His Own Mask Mandate

Daily Caller News Foundation reporter Mary Margaret Olohan joined the Daily Caller’s Caity McDuffee to discuss President Biden breaking his own mask mandate at a COVID-19 memorial ceremony.

“On Wednesday when Biden was inaugurated one of his first actions was to sign an executive order mandating masks on federal land,” Olohan continued.

“When Biden gave a speech at the Lincoln Memorial he was seen not wearing a mask while he was giving a speech,” she said.

Olohan also discussed whether or not former President Trump will get any credit from the Biden administration for his COVID-19 response. (RELATED: Joe Biden Attends Coronavirus Memorial As Death Toll Tops 400,000)

“I don’t think he’ll get very much credit at least not from the Biden administration. I mean you see, I believe yesterday, Biden already said that they had to start from scratch with the vaccine rollout, which is just absolutely false, and even CNN fact checked him on that,” she said.

Watch the full video to find Olohan’s full perspective on lawmakers breaking their own COVID-19 rules.

WATCH:

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

Media Bashes Conservatives, Trump Supporters After Capitol Riots

Daily Caller Helps Historic DC Restaurant Secure The Barstool Fund