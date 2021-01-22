‘I Was Lied To’: Meghan McCain Lashes Out At Biden, Fauci And Amazon Over COVID Hypocrisy

Meghan McCain lashed out Friday at President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Amazon, saying that everyone was sending mixed messages with regard to COVID-19.

McCain began a segment of ABC’s “The View” by saying that she wished authorities like Fauci could have treated Americans like adults from the beginning instead of telling people that masks “didn’t work” in an effort to preserve them for first responders while they were in short supply. (RELATED: ‘Absolute Lunacy’: Meghan McCain Doesn’t Understand Why Trump Isn’t ‘Being Dragged Out By His Toes’)

WATCH:

“Look, I think the great horror of living in America right now is the absolute, complete and total breakdown of trust in our institutions,” McCain said, noting that she had been pregnant at the start of the pandemic and had given away her masks because Fauci had said that they would not help.

“Just say to me, ‘First responders need them more than average American. Please donate them for the good of your heart.’ I would have done the same thing, but I was lied to,” she continued.

McCain went on to say that she had been disappointed to see Biden and his family without masks just hours after he had signed an executive order mandating that masks be worn on federal property.

“So again, I think the ‘Rules for thee, but not for me’ that have been going on for a long time in the Trump Administration and now you’re seeing with President Biden, I was really disappointed he wasn’t wearing a mask,” McCain said.

Pivoting to Amazon, McCain criticized the company for volunteering to help the Biden administration with the vaccine rollout after not saying anything while former President Donald Trump was still in office.

“That seems political as well,” she said, adding, “So why does Jeff Bezos all of a sudden want to help with vaccine distribution, but he didn’t during the Trump Administration?”

“There is a lot of blame to go around everywhere,” McCain concluded. “Yes, President Trump was integral in spreading false information, but I’m not about to give Dr. Fauci a profile in courage award this morning.”