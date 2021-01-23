Give Yourself Or Your Kids The Gift Of Music With Any Of These Music Classes And Instruments!

From improving your memory to helping conjure up your creative juices, learning to play a new instrument boasts a wide range of benefits. Whether you’re looking to learn something new or are exploring at-home music-learning options for the kids, this mix of discounted courses and instruments are great options — and they’re all discounted for a limited time!

The Ultimate Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle – $29

Whether you want to rock out like Mick Jagger or are more into classical guitar, this course covers all the guitar essentials with a whopping nine courses to choose from. From bluegrass to jazz to ear training, every aspiring guitar player can benefit from these lessons.

Get The Ultimate Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle for $29 (reg. $1,601).

The Learn to Play the Piano & Music Composition Bundle – $34.95

With these five must-have courses, you’ll learn everything from beginning piano essentials to how to compose your very own songs. You’ll even have access to courses in music theory, giving you a very well-rounded education as you learn to tickle the ivories.

Get The Learn to Play the Piano & Music Composition Bundle for $34.95 (reg. $740).

The Premium DJing & Music Production Bootcamp Ft. Ableton + Logic Pro X – $49.99

If you want to become a pro DJ and mix your own music, this nine-course program is essential as it shows you the ins and outs of some of the most popular software in the industry. From songwriting and recording to how to distribute your own music, this comprehensive training is top-notch.

Get The Premium DJing & Music Production Bootcamp Ft. Ableton + Logic Pro X for $49.99 (reg. $1,791).

Senstroke by Redison Bluetooth Drum Kit + App Bundle – $189.95

Channel your inner Neil Peart without waking the neighbors thanks to this high-tech drum kit that makes little to no noise. Simply use your smartphone to activate the sensors and get to drumming!

Get the Senstroke by Redison Bluetooth Drum Kit + App Bundle for $189 (reg. $200).

Jamstik® Guitar Trainer – $199

Whether you’re sitting at home or are out of town on a work trip, you can whip out this innovative tool and practice your strumming skills alongside easy-to-follow lessons and instruction. The device even has real spring-loaded strings for a realistic feel.

Get the Jamstik® Guitar Trainer for $199 (reg. $229).

The Learn to Play Piano, Guitar & Drums Master Class Bundle – $59.99

Don’t limit yourself to one instrument when you can learn to master the drums, piano, and guitar! From training your ear to play without sheet music to writing your own songs, this nine-course bundle doesn’t miss a beat.

Get The Learn to Play Piano, Guitar & Drums Master Class Bundle for $59.99 (reg. $1,791).

LyxPro 39″ Electric Guitar with 20W Amp Kit – $159.99

An essential set for any aspiring electric guitar player, this kit includes a 20W amplifier, a digital clip-on tuner, 6 strings, 2 picks, a tremolo bar, shoulder strap, carrying bag — and, of course, a sparkling electric guitar.

Get the LyxPro 39″ Electric Guitar with 20W Amp Kit for $159 (reg. $249).

61-Key Electronic Keyboard with Microphone for Children – $54.95

Unlike a bulky piano, this lightweight keyboard is great for learning how to play, no matter your experience level. With six demo songs, countless sound and rhythm effects, and an included microphone, this keyboard is fun for the entire family to play on.

Get the 61-Key Electronic Keyboard with Microphone for Children for $54.95 (reg. $66).

Portable Electronic Drum Set – $149.95

Great for kids and adults alike, this electric drum set comes with pre-recorded songs, rhythms, and more, making following the beat easy. It even has audio input and output jacks so you can play along with your favorite tunes.

Get the Portable Electronic Drum Set for $149.95 (reg. $199).

The Music Marketing Master Class Bundle – $34.99

Take the mystery out of music marketing with guidance on a wide range of topics, including producing and songwriting, music business basics, digital distribution, and so much more.

Get The Music Marketing Master Class Bundle for $34.99 (reg. $1,393).

Prices subject to change.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.