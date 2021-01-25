NYPD Searching For A Dozen Suspects Caught On Video Beating, Disrobing And Robbing Bystander

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is asking the public’s assistance in identifying over approximately a dozen suspects in the violent assault of a man in New York City’s Chinatown.

The NYPD is looking for information on the identities of approximately a dozen people that were involved in the assault of a 26-year-old man in Chinatown on Friday, Fox11 reported.

The assault occurred on Friday morning just before noon, when the group targeted a man who had reportedly gotten off a bus from Atlanta, Fox 11 reported.

VIDEO: Police search for 12 people in daytime Chinatown attack; man slashed repeatedly, had pants, underwear, shoes stolen https://t.co/NeYMDbwOar pic.twitter.com/Mnkb1WkXEg — 1010 WINS (@1010WINS) January 23, 2021

Footage released by the NYPD Crime Stoppers showed that the group of individuals began beating, kicking and stomping on the individual before taking his clothes, underwear, and shoes, Fox 11 reported. The victim’s phone was also taken before the individuals got into multiple cars and left the scene. (RELATED: REPORT: Couple Arrested For Regularly Handcuffing, Locking Child In Closet For Up To 16 Hours At A Time)

The victim was reportedly cut with a sharp object, Fox11 reported, and was taken to the hospital with lacerations to the head, torso, and hands. He is reportedly in stable condition as of Monday.

The police union told Fox11 that the attack amounted to a “mob attack” and said that the event was “the reality of our streets.” An investigation is ongoing into the motive for the attack.

New York City has seen a massive spike in violent crime in 2020 with the city citing “unprecedented events” caused by the COVID pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests over the summer.