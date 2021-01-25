Texas Republican Party Faces Backlash After Tweeting QAnon-Related Slogan

The Texas Republican Party is facing backlash after tweeting a slogan reportedly associated with a QAnon conspiracy theory related to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol building.

The tweet from the Texas GOP account shows the party is now on the social media site Gab.

The graphic within the tweet uses the slogan, “We are the storm.”

The phrase is reportedly used by followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory. The movement is listed as a domestic terrorist threat by the FBI, Yahoo News reports. (RELATED: ‘QAnon Shaman’ Seeks Presidential Pardon From Trump, Says He Received ‘Invitation’ To Riot)

The phrase “the storm” references the movement encouraging former President Donald Trump to arrest and execute satanic pedophiles and individuals working for the “deep state” according to Newsweek.

The Texas GOP indicates that the phrase “We are the storm” comes from one of Chairman Allen West’s favorite poems. West has allegedly used the same phrase while campaigning in July 2020.

The New York Times in August called the Texas GOP’s use of the phrase “an unusually visible example of the Republican Party’s dalliance with QAnon.”

“Chairman West will not allow leftist partisans in the media to badger conservatives and Republicans,” the Texas GOP said in a statement in August, responding to The New York Times’ criticism.