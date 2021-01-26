Commerce Secretary Nominee Remains Open To Funding Biden’s Climate Agenda With Tax Hikes On The Middle Class

President Joe Biden’s Commerce Secretary nominee Gina Raimondo said Tuesday that while she understands the impact of raising taxes on the middle class, they “need funds” to pay for Biden’s climate plan.

Florida Senator Rick Scott asked Raimondo how they plan to pay for the Biden administration’s transportation climate initiative.

“The document I signed – by the way it was bipartisan, Republican and Democratic governors – was an intention to work together with our legislators to develop a transportation climate initiative, so it’s very early in that process,” Raimondo responded. (RELATED: ‘The Middle Class Will Be In Peril’: Home Depot Co-Founder Criticizes Biden’s Tax Plan)

Scott noted that Transportation Secretary nominee Pete Buttigieg said that he was open to raising the gas tax, which would “impact the poorest families in our country significantly.”

“What is your opinion on that and how would that impact your ability to do your job as Secretary of Commerce?” Scott asked.

“I would defer to Congress to make that decision,” Raimondo said. “Let me say this. I, as governor, am deeply in touch with how much increasing bills affect the average American family. Having said that, we do need to meet the climate change challenge and we need funds for improved infrastructure – better roads, safer roads, safer bridges – which also creates jobs.”

“So I would look to balance those interests and work as a piece of the president’s team,” she added. (RELATED: Biden Pledges To Hike Taxes To Bush Administration Levels)

Biden’s $2 trillion climate plan promises “far-reaching investments” in things like infrastructure, housing, clean energy innovation, and environmental justice.