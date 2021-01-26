REPORT: Biden Administration Has Administered Vaccine To Hundreds Of White House Staffers

President Joe Biden’s White House has administered COVID-19 vaccines to hundreds of staffers and has put strict testing and safety rules in place, Axios reported Tuesday.

The administration sent a recent email to staffers inviting them to receive the vaccine and explaining new safety protocols. Staffers and everyone on White House grounds are required to be tested for COVID-19 daily and wear an N95 mask at all times, according to Axios.

“As we announced last month, approximately three dozen incoming members of the senior staff, national security team and incoming cabinet nominees received their first dose in early January,” White House spokesperson Kevin Munoz told Axios. (RELATED: Amazon Offers To Help Biden Administration With Vaccine Effort After Sitting On The Sidelines For A Month)

“The White House medical team has vaccinated several hundred additional staffers from the Executive Office of the President who are working on site every day…to ensure a COVID-safe working environment around the president and key leaders who have national security and continuity of government responsibilities,” Munoz added.