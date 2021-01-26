Sen. Patrick Leahy, Who Is Presiding Over Trump’s Impeachment Trial, Hospitalized ‘Out Of An Abundance Of Caution’

Democratic Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy, who is presiding over former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, was hospitalized Tuesday.

Leahy, 80, was not feeling well, according to a statement from his office, and was examined by the attending physician. Leahy’s spokesperson, David Carle said out of an abundance of caution, the attending physician recommended that he be taken to a local hospital for observation, where he is now, and where he is being evaluated,” The Hill reported.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Friday night that the impeachment trial for Trump will start the week of Feb. 8. Leahy announced Monday that he will be the one presiding over Trump’s impeachment trial. A spokesman for Leahy told The Hill that the decision on who presides over the trial is decided by Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“When I preside over the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, I will not waver from my constitutional and sworn obligations to administer the trial with fairness, in accordance with the Constitution and the laws,” Leahy said in a statement.

In order to convict Trump in the Senate, Democrats will need 17 Republican senators to side with every Democrat. (RELATED: Schumer Says Impeachment Trial Will Move Quickly, Won’t Need A Lot Of Witnesses)

Members were sworn in for trial on Tuesday. The arguments will start the week of Feb. 8, Schumer announced.

(This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.)