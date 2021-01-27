Report: Pamela Anderson Secretly Ties The Knot With Her Bodyguard

Pamela Anderson has tied the knot for a fourth time after she reportedly secretly wed her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst.

Sources confirmed to Page Six in a piece published Wednesday, that the 53-year-old model/actress and Hayhurst said “I do” on Christmas Eve at the superstar’s home on Vancouver Island. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

“He’s in his 40s,” a friend of Anderson‘s told the outlet about him. “A real man, finally.”

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Pamela Anderson ties the knot! Baywatch beauty has married her bodyguard https://t.co/N9ptgoCxQ4 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 27, 2021

“He knows how to handle her,” the friend added. “It’s very cool to see. She’s completely comfortable, and they’re never out of each other’s sight.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

“I’m exactly where I need to be – in the arms of a man who truly loves me,” Pamela shared with the Daily Mail about the surprise ceremony, along with a handful of pictures of her special day with the builder from her small hometown.

“I am in love,” she added. “We were married Christmas Eve with both our families’ blessing, everyone we know is happy for us.”

“I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married and they are still together,” Anderson continued. “I feel like I’ve come full circle.”

The outlet reported in September the “Baywatch” star and her bodyguard were seeing each other following her divorce to husband Jon Peters, who she was only married to for 12 days.