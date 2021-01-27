Zuckerburg Announces Plan To Limit Political Posts On Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg announced Wednesday that the company is planning to limit political posts on users’ feeds, The Hill reported.

Zuckerburg made the announcement in a Facebook post, which included several other goals for the company this year. (RELATED: Facebook Sacrifices Safety For Political Points)

Users will still be able to join political pages, but they will see less political content on their main news feeds. There will also be fewer recommendations for political pages or groups, reported The Hill

Zuckerberg did not discuss specifically how Facebook will achieve this goal, according to The Hill.