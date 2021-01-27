Zuckerburg Announces Plan To Limit Political Posts On Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg announced Wednesday that the company is planning to limit political posts on users’ feeds, The Hill reported.
Zuckerburg made the announcement in a Facebook post, which included several other goals for the company this year. (RELATED: Facebook Sacrifices Safety For Political Points)
“…We’re currently considering steps we could take to reduce the amount of political content in News Feed as well. We’re still working through exactly the best ways to do this…one of the top pieces of feedback we’re hearing from our community right now is that people don’t want politics and fighting to take over their experience on our services,” wrote Zuckerburg.
Zuckerburg also stated that Facebook is looking to reduce political content with the intent of “helping millions more people participate in healthy communities” and “being a force for bringing people closer together.” (RELATED: Facebook Shuts Down Ad Account For Republican Fundraising Committee 4 Days Before Georgia Runoffs)
Users will still be able to join political pages, but they will see less political content on their main news feeds. There will also be fewer recommendations for political pages or groups, reported The Hill.
Zuckerberg did not discuss specifically how Facebook will achieve this goal, according to The Hill.