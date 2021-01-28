Kristi Noem: Biden ‘Is Our President,’ But Voters ‘Still Have Questions’

Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem acknowledged Thursday that President Joe Biden “is our president,” but argued many Americans “still have questions” about the election.

Reporters pressed her on the election at a Thursday press conference and she declined to say whether she thought it was legitimate, according to the Associated Press (AP). Noem is a close ally of former President Donald Trump and has argued he was not responsible for inciting the pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. She has, however, condemned the violence that took place there.

“The people of this country deserve to have transparent and fair elections,” she said. “We have a result; we have a president that was elected. He is in office. I am willing to work with him, and I believe he is our president of the United States, and I also think there are some reforms that should be pursued in some states.” (RELATED: Kristi Noem Proposes Banning Abortions Of ‘A Preborn Child’ Based On Down Syndrome Diagnoses)

Here it is: pic.twitter.com/q4EUSsuJhu — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) January 28, 2021

Pro-Trump Republicans have often cited the large number of voters who distrust the result of the November election as reason to further investigate the legitimacy of the results. Trump and his campaign filed dozens of lawsuits and made their case in states across the country for nearly three months, but none of the efforts found traction in court.

Noem rejected framing from the AP that she had “refused” to say whether Biden’s election was free and fair.