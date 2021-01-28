YouTube Allegedly Pulls Two Videos From Sen. Ron Johnson’s Page Related To COVID-19

YouTube has allegedly yanked two videos from Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson’s page featuring doctors discussing treatment for the coronavirus for “inappropriate content.”

Johnson said that he had two videos of doctors testifying under oath at a Senate hearing on the early treatment of COVID but that the platform pulled the videos.

“Social media censorship just ratcheted up to a new level. Google’s YouTube removed two videos of doctors testifying under oath at my US Senate hearing on early treatment of COVID,” the senator tweeted. “Another body blow to freedom of speech and expression. Very sad and scary. Where does this end?”

“Apparently, the ‘doctors’ at Google know more about practicing medicine than heroic doctors who have the courage and compassion to actually treat COVID patients and save lives,” the senator said in a follow up tweet.

It appears one of the videos removed from his page was of Dr. Pierre Kory, an Associate Professor of Medicine at St. Luke’s Aurora Medical Center in Milwaukee who testified at the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on Dec. 8.

Kory touted Ivermectin as a “wonder drug” and said it could be used to treat the coronavirus, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“We are telling the world this is the solution to COVID-19.”

The drug is used to treat parasitic infections but the National Institutes of Health recommended it not be used to treat COVID-19 except in clinical studies.

Other witnesses who testified touted hydroxychloroquine drug used to treat malaria and praised by former President Donald Trump, according to the report. The FDA revoked its emergency use authorization for the drug this summer.

The hearing was criticized by doctors and Democrats as “misinformation,” according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. (RELATED: Biden Releases New Coronavirus Strategy – Here Are All The Executive Orders He Will Sign Thursday To Achieve His Goals)

“We are facing a dangerous barrage of misinformation that ignores evidence and dismisses the scientific process, undermining our national response and belief in science,” a group of medical and scientific experts said prior to the hearing, according to the report.

Democratic Michigan Sen. Gary Peters said the hearing was “playing politics with public health,” according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Johnson, however, defended the hearing, saying that the medical establishment and health agencies weren’t giving enough consideration to other treatments.

“They’re safe and they’re cheap and they just might be incredibly effective,” he said, according to the report.

It is unclear what other video Youtube removed from Johnson’s page.

The Daily Caller reached out to Johnson and YouTube but did not receive a response at the time of publication.