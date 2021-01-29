Biden Visits Wounded Soldiers At Walter Reed Hospital

President Joe Biden visited wounded soldiers at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in his first public outing from the White House on Friday.

Biden has been president for 10 days and his only other outings included a trip to the Lincoln Memorial on the evening of his inauguration and a trip to church on Sunday. Biden has visited Walter Reed in the past as Vice President, and it was at Walter Reed that his son, Beau, died in a battle with cancer in 2015. (RELATED: ‘Watch Yourself’: Biden Reportedly Asked Family To Rein In Business Activity Before Election)

Jill Biden saw her husband off as he headed to Walter Reed. They shared a kiss before he walked over to talk to the press. pic.twitter.com/wklCH5d0j6 — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 29, 2021

Biden visited members of the Marine Corps, the Army, and the Army National Guard at the hospital, according to the White House. The trip was Biden’s first time visiting with troops as president. (RELATED: Janet Yellen Received $810K In Speaking Fees From Hedge Fund Embroiled In GameStop Saga)

Arrival at Walter Reed pic.twitter.com/cPWyP8tpRR — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) January 29, 2021

“I’ve been at Walter Reed a lot,” Biden said at the White House before departing. “I spent almost six months there myself as a patient. And in addition to that, as Vice President, every single Christmas, we spent all of Christmas Day at Walter Reed. These kids are amazing. And thank God, there’s not as many people to visit. So all the people I’m seeing today are being treated, more of them are amputees… are people who, in fact, are retired…but they’re real heroes.”