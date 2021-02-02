‘HOLLYBOOB’: Six Reportedly Arrested For Changing Hollywood Sign To Support Breast Cancer Awareness

Six individuals were arrested Monday after the Hollywood sign was altered to say “HOLLYBOOB,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

For about two hours, starting at 1:15 p.m., the Hollywood sign read “HOLLYBOOB” with a blue tarp with the letter “B” painted on it covering the “W” and a dash spanning across the “D’ to make a second “B,” The Los Angeles Times reported.

LAPD Capt. Steve Lurie, Hollywood division, said the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) security saw 5 males and 1 female altering the sign from its original state just after 1:00 p.m. A helicopter unit was dispatched to the area, where the flight crew watched the group trek back down the mountain where authorities were waiting to apprehend the individuals, according to the LA Times.

The six individuals will be cited with misdemeanor trespassing, “There’s no vandalism because the sign wasn’t damaged,” Lurie told The Los Angeles Times. (RELATED:‘Great News, But They Should Have Done It Earlier’: Los Angeles Restaurants Begin Opening After Months Of Brutal Lockdown Orders)

A few hours ago, a group attempted to vandalize the Hollywood sign. Los Angeles landmarks are precious to those of us @LAPDHollywood and this was way uncool (not to mention the terrain is quite steep & dangerous). Hollywood patrol officers have arrested all six individuals. — Captain Steve Lurie (@LAPDLurie) February 1, 2021

Capt. Lurie tweeted at 3:15 p.m. that the 6 individuals were all arrested.

The individuals had cameras and other recording gear, according to The Los Angeles Times. They also reportedly did it in support of breast cancer awareness.