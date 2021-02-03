Former Ohio Police Officer Indicted For Murder Of Andre Hill

Former Columbus, Ohio, police officer Adam Coy was indicted for murder in the December killing of Andre Hill, authorities said Wednesday.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said at a press conference that Coy was indicted for murder, felonious assault for failing to activate his body camera and dereliction of duty, CBS reported.

“In this case, the citizens of Franklin County, represented by the individual grand jurors, found probable cause to believe that Mr. Coy committed a crime when he killed Andre Hill by gunfire,” Yost said.

“Truth is the best friend of justice, and the grand jury here found the truth,” Yost continued.

Coy and a fellow officer responded to a non-emergency call in December when they saw Hill with his back turned in an open garage, bodycam footage shows. Coy, with his gun drawn, shot Hill who had a cell phone in his left hand and had his right hand in a coat pocket, according to the footage. The footage does not appear to show Coy immediately administering first-aid. A preliminary autopsy later ruled Hill’s death a homicide, CBS reported. (RELATED: Ohio Police Officer Fired After Bodycam Footage Showed Fatal Shooting Of Black Man)

Attorney Michael Wright said Hill’s family sees the indictment as a crucial step toward police accountability, the Associated Press reported.

“I think it will go a long way for one, the public to trust law enforcement, for two, to potentially change the behavior of officers and their interaction with individuals that shouldn’t be killed or should not endure excessive force,” Wright said.

Coy was arrested Wednesday evening at his attorney’s office and is expected to appear in court Thursday, according to CBS.