Biden Administration Officially Extends Nuclear Weapons Treaty With Russia

The U.S. has officially signed a five-year extension of the New START nuclear weapons treaty with Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Wednesday morning.

“President Biden pledged to keep the American people safe from nuclear threats by restoring U.S. leadership on arms control and nonproliferation,” Blinken wrote in a statement. “Extending the New START Treaty ensures we have verifiable limits on Russian ICBMs, SLBMs, and heavy bombers until February 5, 2026. The New START Treaty’s verification regime enables us to monitor Russian compliance with the treaty and provides us with greater insight into Russia’s nuclear posture, including through data exchanges and onsite inspections that allow U.S. inspectors to have eyes on Russian nuclear forces and facilities.”

Blinken claimed that Wednesday’s announcement “is only the beginning of our efforts to address 21st century security challenges.” (EXCLUSIVE: Kevin McCarthy Says Biden Admin’s Attempt To Extend Nuclear Weapons Treaty With Russia Is A ‘Mistake’)

“We will also pursue arms control to reduce the dangers from China’s modern and growing nuclear arsenal,” he continued. “The United States is committed to effective arms control that enhances stability, transparency and predictability while reducing the risks of costly, dangerous arms races.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki had previously called the treaty “the only remaining treaty constraining Russian nuclear forces and anchors of strategic stability between our two countries.”

“Even as we work with Russia to advance U.S. interests,” she stated during a January press briefing, “so, too, we work to hold Russia to account for its reckless and adversarial actions.”

Russia sentenced politician Alexei Navalny to an additional prison sentence Tuesday, an act that Blinken heartily condemned.

The secretary of state and other G7 foreign ministers released an additional statement Wednesday morning.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had previously expressed reservations to the Daily Caller about extending New START.

“Any time an administration takes action that pleases both Moscow and Beijing, we should take notice,” McCarthy said in a statement to the Caller. “The Biden administration’s decision to seek to extend the New START Treaty for 5 years is a mistake that weakens our national security posture and provides few checks on our adversaries.”