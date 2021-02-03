Florida Man With Florida Tattooed On His Forehead Arrested For Calling 911 For A Ride Home

A Florida man has been arrested for calling 911 twice in order to try and get a ride home, according to a criminal complaint.

Mathew Leatham, a 22-year-old male with a black tattoo of the state of Florida right between his eyes was arrested for calling 911 twice in an attempt to get a ride home, the criminal complaint alleges.

Leatham called 911 around 4 a.m. and “cursed” at the 911 operator on the other end of the line, the criminal complaint said. The operator provided Leatham a non-emergency phone line before a Pasco County deputy discovered Leatham wandering around the New Port Richey suburb outside of Tampa, Florida. Leatham told the officer he had contacted 911 to get a ride home, and the officer then asked Leatham if he could call him a taxi, the complaint states. Leatham informed the officer that he did not have enough money for a taxi. (RELATED: 2 FBI Agents Killed, 3 Wounded While Serving Warrant To Florida Man Who Reportedly Possessed Child Pornography)

After, Leatham continued walking towards his home, but again called 911 to try and get a ride home. The Pasco County deputy approached Leatham again while he was on the line with the 911 operator, and since Leatham was not having an emergency, the officer arrested him for abusing the 911 system, according to the complaint.

Upon searching Leatham, the officer discovered Leatham was “in physical possession of under 20 grams of marijuana.”

Leatham has pleaded not guilty to charges of misusing the 911 system and possession of marijuana, and was released on a $300 bond, Fox News reported.