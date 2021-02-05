House Republicans Call On Democrats To Host Hearing With Big Tech CEOs

A group of Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce Committee sent a letter Friday calling on Democrats to have a hearing with the CEOs of big tech companies.

“Big Tech is increasingly becoming a destructive force. Our sincere hope was that Big Tech would take seriously the significant role they play in our society and do better to responsibly manage their platforms,” Republicans wrote in a letter to committee Chairman Frank Pallone, The Hill reported.

“Last Congress, we requested you hold a hearing with several Big Tech CEOs to get answers and push them to improve their practices. Unfortunately, Big Tech’s behavior has increasingly worsened. It is clear this Committee must take leadership and act,” the letter states.

Washington Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the ranking Republican on the committee, was joined by Ohio Rep. Bob Latta, Florida Rep. Gus Bilirakis, and Virginia Rep. Morgan Griffith in signing the letter. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Judiciary Democrats Appear To Make Fun Of Gaetz’s Request To Recite Pledge Of Allegiance Before Hearings On Hot Mic)

McMorris Rodgers and Republicans will reportedly focus on the big tech platforms censoring conservatives, specifically former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account.

McMorris Rodgers’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller when asked about the letter.