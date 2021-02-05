UN Climate Envoy Bloomberg’s Private Jets Emitted More Than 500 Times The Carbon Footprint Of A Typical Car

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will return to the United Nations as a climate envoy, but his affinity for travel via private jet left a huge carbon footprint in the last four years, as reported by Fox News.

Bloomberg, who has a net worth of around $55 billion, according to Forbes, took nearly 1,700 trips in private jets over a four year period from August 2016 to August 2020, a Business Insider analysis claimed. Those 1700 trips are responsible for emitting at least 10,000 metric tons of CO2, Business Insider reported. To put the level of those emissions in perspective, a standard car emits about 4.6 metric tons of CO2 per year, or 18.4 metric tons over a four year period, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Bloomberg’s private jet flights alone account for emissions that are well over 500 times more than the average person’s vehicle over the same time period.

I’m honored to serve as @UN Special Envoy for Climate Ambition & Solutions, and the first Global Ambassador for #RacetoZero & #RacetoResilience. Climate change is a global challenge, and I’m looking forward to continuing to accelerate progress.https://t.co/M73XGiFwFt pic.twitter.com/QM6c1jPRQb — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 5, 2021

After Bloomberg finished his tenure as mayor in 2013, he was appointed to be the U.N. envoy on climate change and cities. In 2018, he received a new title of special envoy on climate action, but abandoned the post to run for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president, according to Fox News.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres restored Bloomberg’s position in the U.N. by once again appointing him to the role of climate action envoy Friday.

“Mr. Bloomberg will support the work of the Secretary-General in growing and strengthening the coalition of governments, companies, cities and financial institutions committing to net-zero before 2050 in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement,” a U.N. statement read.

In his role, Bloomberg “will engage government officials and members of the private sector and civil society to finalize and implement plans, particularly in high-emitting countries, industries and sectors, to vastly accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy,” the U.N. statement continued. (RELATED: Chris Christie Allegedly Threatened To Sit On Mike Bloomberg)

Guterres has called for nations to phase-out coal in the next 20 years, “underpinned by a just transition for affected communities and workers,” the statement added.

???? Dem Hypocrisy Alert WATCH → Billionaire Mike Bloomberg brags about flying around on his private jet to close coal plants as part of his radical, job-killing climate agenda. He won’t make any sacrifices himself, but he’ll gladly put you & your family out of a job. Typical. pic.twitter.com/ggC42XI5K1 — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 3, 2020

Bloomberg owns homes in New York City, the Hamptons, Westchester, N.Y., London, Bermuda, Vail, C.O., and Wellington, F.L., according to Fox News.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry has been appointed as President Joe Biden’s “Climate Czar,” and has faced similar criticisms for flying on private jets. Kerry, who is married to ketchup heiress Teresa Heinz, is estimated to be worth around $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Kerry defended his use of private jets, saying it is “the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle” according to an interview obtained by Fox News.