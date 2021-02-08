‘Americans Will Not Be Safe,’ Maryland Sheriff Warns About Biden’s Immigration Policies

A Maryland sheriff warned Americans about the dangers of Biden’s new immigration policies during his interview with “Fox & Friends” on Monday.

“Americans should be angry and outraged. What he’s done is effectively and functionally dismantled ICE basically telling the agents to stand down,” Chuck Jenkins told “Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy, regarding the Biden administration’s new guidelines for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“There will be no enforcement.”

Under these new rules, immigrants will no longer be deported if they get a DUI, commit fraud, tax crimes, or assault, Fox News reported. This policy is intended to enable immigrants to submit filings to immigration officials without the fear of deportation.

Earlier this morning, FCSO Sheriff Chuck Jenkins spoke to @FoxFriendsFirst regarding the recent changes to @ICEgov. Click to learn more: https://t.co/2v9DNRVWyA — Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (@FredCoSheriff) February 8, 2021

Additionally, officers will need approval from the ICE director in Washington, D.C. before making an arrest, according to Fox News. (Related: California Judge Strikes Down Trump Administration Rules That Would Limit Visas To Skilled Workers)

“These people are going to roam our streets with impunity,” Jenkins said. “This is going to be disastrous, dangerous, gonna impact every county, every city, every community in this country and again, this is total lawlessness. We have to have interior enforcement along with strong border security or we have no laws.”

The Texas state government filed a lawsuit Friday over these new rules, according to The Washington Post. Democratic Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar told “America’s News Headquarters” Sunday that he had called the White House addressing concerns about the policy.

“Americans will not be safe, immigrant communities will not be safe,” Jenkins said. “These types of laws lead to more victims of crime, more violent crime, gangs infiltrating this country.”

