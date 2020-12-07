Detainee Escapes From ICE Facility In New Jersey

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainee reportedly escaped from a county jail in New Jersey on Friday, New Jersey 101.5 reported Sunday.

Luis Cordon-Guzman, 31, of Guatemala, was arrested by Trenton Police on March 16 and has “multiple pending felony charges,” according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesperson Adrian Smith, New Jersey 101.5 reported.

Cordon-Guzman was charged with simple assault and third-degree burglary, nj.com reported.

MAN ESCAPES FROM JAIL: #ICE is looking for Luis Cordon-Guzman who escaped from Essex County Correctional Facility Friday. https://t.co/jGKy7Ts3vw — News12NJ (@News12NJ) December 6, 2020

Cordon-Guzman was transferred from the Mercer County jail to the Essex County Correctional Facility one day after his arrest in accordance with an ICE detainer, New Jersey 101.5 reported.

It is unclear how he left the Essex County facility, according to nj.com. Officials reportedly used K-9’s and vehicles to search for Cordon-Guzman, though bad weather kept the New Jersey State Police from using a helicopter to help the search.

Cordon-Guzman was previously arrested and deported on April 24, 2019, according to New Jersey 101.5. (RELATED: Trump Administration Backs Lawsuit Against New Jersey’s Anti-ICE Rules)

Local law enforcement can cooperate with federal immigration officers in a limited capacity per the state Attorney General’s Office, nj.com reported.

Jails have more flexibility to cooperate with federal officials if an individual is charged with other crimes, nj.com reported. Corrections officials held ICE detainees in 403 cases last year.

