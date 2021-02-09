Valet Suing Hospital One Year After Being Shot In The Head By Police

One year after being shot in the head by Boston Police, a Brigham and Women’s Hospital valet is suing his employer, claiming that the injuries he suffered were a result of an unnecessary escalation of a confrontation with a man outside the hospital by the medical center’s security.

The shooting occurred on February 7, 2020, after hospital security guards approached Juston Root, 41, who had a history of mental health issues and was described in the lawsuit as nonsensical at the time, according to a Boston Globe report. At one point in the exchange, Root took out a gun and the guards contacted the police, believing it was a real gun. Then as the interaction with the police escalated, Root began chasing the security guards, who were unaware the weapon was a paintball gun, the Globe reported.

The valet, Justin Desmarais, was standing under the covered main entrance of Brigham and Women’s Hospital directly across the street from where Root was positioned on Vining Street when the Boston Police arrived and opened fire, according to the Globe.

Desmarais was struck by gunshots in his head and right eye that left bullet fragments in his brain, according to the lawsuit, the Globe reported. The lawsuit states that the three security officers had a duty to protect and should have warned everyone in the vicinity, including Desmarais, then led them to shelter, and initiated a hospital lockdown.

Following the gunfire in front of the hospital, Juston Root got into his car which began a high speed chase with the police, who caught him in Brookline where Root was shot and killed by police.