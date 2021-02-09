Biden’s First Town Hall Scheduled With CNN. Here’s What You Need To Know

President Joe Biden’s first town hall since his inauguration will be with CNN on Feb. 16, the network announced Tuesday.

The town hall will take place at the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and CNN plans to air it live at 8 p.m. CNN’s Anderson Cooper will moderate the event, which will be “invitation-only” and feature a “socially distanced audience” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a network spokesperson said.

Biden will likely be asked various questions from the audience about his plans as president and how his administration will deal with the ongoing virus. While the town hall is Biden’s first since becoming president, it isn’t his first interview – he spoke with with People Magazine and CBS News earlier in February for his two first sit-down interviews. (RELATED: Two ‘Undecided’ Voters At NBC’s Joe Biden Town Hall Previously Praised Him On MSNBC)

The president has not traveled much since inauguration and CNN’s town hall will be his first work-week trip as president. Biden traveled back home to Delaware over the weekend on Feb. 6, but did not have public appearances scheduled.

Other information regarding Biden’s trip to Milwaukee has not yet been made available.