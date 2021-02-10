‘People Will Die. People Will Be Raped’: Former Acting ICE Chief Says Biden Has Declared America ‘A Sanctuary Jurisdiction’

Former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Acting Director Tom Homan said Wednesday that President Joe Biden is turning America into a “sanctuary jurisdiction” that will lead to crimes like murder and rape.

WATCH:

“Be clear what’s happening here. President Biden has declared the entire country a sanctuary jurisdiction, which means more tragedy is going to come,” Homan told “Fox & Friends.”

“Mark my words. People will die. People will be raped. People will be victimized by criminals that shouldn’t even be here. This is — it’s coming,” he continued. (RELATED: Tom Cotton Claims ‘Joe Biden Is Keeping America Closed But Is Keeping Our Borders Open’)

Under President Joe Biden’s non-deportation rules, immigrants can’t be deported if they get a DUI, commit fraud, tax crimes or assault, Fox News reported, noting that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will be stood down.

In January, a federal judge in Texas ruled against the Biden administration’s plan to have a 100-day moratorium on most deportations.

But Homan said Wednesday that the Biden administration is “circumventing the judge’s order” by telling ICE officers to stop arresting illegals or releasing them in to local communities.

“What kind of message does that send to the rest of the world?” Homan asked. “If you come to the country illegally, if you can get past the border patrol, don’t commit an aggravated felony, and you’re home free. You get to stay because ICE is not looking for you. It’s no longer illegal to be here illegally.”

Noting that he “started as a border patrol agent,” Homan said he “climbed the ladder to be the ICE director” and can say that the situation at the border is the result of “the most anti-law enforcement, pro-criminal policy that I could ever imagine in my worst nightmare.” (RELATED: ‘Why Should Non-Citizens Be Treated Better?’ Texas AG Blasts Biden Decision to Vaccinate Illegals)

Homan said the non-deportation order “is sending a message to the rest of the world” and as a result “the border is surging.” He claimed the Biden administration is creating another crisis at the border but “they fail to mention the surge at the border is of their own making because of their promises and enticements — that’s why there’s a surge at the border.”

Biden’s eight-year path to citizenship plan would allow all illegal immigrants living in the U.S. as of Jan. 1, 2021 to achieve temporary legal status in five years and to apply for citizenship after an additional three years.

Individuals would be expected to pay taxes and be subject to background checks during this process.

The Biden administration is not encouraging migrants to cross the southern border and has attempted to reduce expectations of mass asylum.