Twitter CFO: Trump’s Ban Will Continue Even If He’s Reelected

Twitter CFO Ned Segal announced on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump would remain banned from his company’s platform even if he was reelected in the future.

Segal made the announcement during an appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box when the show’s host asked if the former president would be allowed back on the platform if he was reelected.

Twitter CFO says company would uphold its ban on Donald Trump even if he were elected President again. pic.twitter.com/fY5kkBpU4V — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 10, 2021

“So the way our policies work, when you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform whether you’re a commentator, you’re a CFO or you are a former or current public official,” said Segal.

Former President Trump was permanently banned by Twitter after thousands of his supporters illegally stormed and occupied the Capitol Building on January 6th. (RELATED: ‘Coordinated Deplatforming Of Parler Under Question As Arrest Numbers Highlight Facebook’s Role In Capitol Hill Riot’)

“Our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence and if anybody does that we have to remove them from the platform and our policies don’t allow them to come back,” Segal added. “He was removed when he was president and there would be no difference for anybody who was a public official, once they had been removed from the service.”

