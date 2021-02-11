7 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas For Coffee Lovers Everywhere

Coffee is an essential part to most of our days. It’s something we love and simply can’t live without! Since Valentine’s Day is the time to show your love and appreciation to someone special in your life, why not give them the gift of the perfect cup of joe? It’s something they’ll truly adore and use daily. Check out some of the coffeemakers and essential accessories we’re hand-selected below:

Made from non-porous Borosilicate glass, your coffeemaker will not retain any odor or flavor residue from previous uses. All you have to do to brew the perfect cup of robust coffee is choose your favorite medium coarse grinds, place the grinds into the Chemex Bonded Coffee Filter, pour the boiling water over the grinds and let it brew! It cannot get more simple or tasty than this!

Get it here for only $46.95!

Just like the previous item, this is a pour-over coffeemaker! These items have become increasingly popular because of their simplicity and flavorful taste. This brewer is made from stainless steel with a double-walled vacuum insulation, ensuring ultimate freshness and heat retention. Just in case you don’t know how many medium coarse grounds to put into this gagdet, the built-in ratio aid is included with your purchase.

Get it here for just $79.99!

There’s fewer things more frustrating than having your perfect cup of coffee turn cold and tasteless. This ingenious invention eliminates that whole issue! This Ember Cup will keep your drink warm for 1.5 hours at a time. Plus, you can control the temperature of your ceramic, scratch-resistant cup from the Ember app on your phone!

Get this ingenious product here for only $129.95!

This is the classic coffee brewer you can rely on. It’s a simple process. Insert your preferred K-Cup, choose your cup size on the top menu, fill your machine filter with water, and brew! This is a timeless coffeemaker that is universal and easy to use. Plus, it only takes about a minute from start to finish.

Get it here for only $79.00!

If you’re looking for a machine that does it all, this should be your next purchase! You have the ability to make hot or cold coffee, teas of all flavors, and specialty drinks! You’ll be able to choose from six different brew sizes. Brew your favorite beans or grinds, no pods required! My favorite part is built-in milk frother!

Get it here for just $232.99!

This espresso mug set is hand-crafted to excellence. They are made from double-walled borosilicate glass with each mug holding 5.4 oz. of coffee. Add a touch of modernity to your morning with this product!

Get it here for only $16.95.

This #1 Best Selling hand-held milk frother works with all types of milk; whole, half-and-half, almond, oat, soy, you name it. This product will not rust or break as guaranteed by the manufacturer. What makes coffees so special when you buy them from a retail store is that they have all of the frothed milk, whipped creams, and other fun toppings. But now you can create it on your own at home.

Get it here for only $19.89.

