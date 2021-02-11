Minnesota Health Clinic Shooter Charged After Killing One And Injuring Four

A 67-year-old man has been charged after opening fire at a Minnesota health clinic Tuesday, Fox News reported.

The man, who has previously been identified as Gregory Paul Ulrich, has been charged by prosecutors of second-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder, as well as other firearm and explosive related felonies, a criminal complaint read, according to Fox News.

UPDATE: The suspect in a Buffalo health clinic shooting involving multiple victims has been identified as 67-year-old Gregory Ulrich of Buffalo. | https://t.co/TEXKKXe6OP pic.twitter.com/00niJ668Tu — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) February 9, 2021

The shooting, which took place in Buffalo, Minnesota, at an Allina Health Clinic, left a mother of two dead and four others injured.

Ulrich faces a maximum sentence of 40 years for the second-degree murder charge, while the other charges carry sentences of a $100,000 fine and 20 years in prison, Fox News reported.

A Wright County Deputy Sheriff wrote that Ulrich called 911 after he committed the shooting, and said if responding officers “back[ed] away… he would surrender,” Fox News reported. Law enforcement was then able to take Ulrich into custody without further incident, according to Fox News.

The criminal complaint filed in Wright County against Ulrich says a search found he had a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol, ammunition, and two marijuana cigarettes.

The complaint goes on to say that Ulrich opened fire on the health clinic after staff asked him if he needed any help, according to Fox News. Ulrich then went on through the clinic, shooting one victim in the leg twice as they fled, and continued on with creating carnage, the complaint said. He also detonated two explosive devices while carrying out the shooting, the complaint alleges.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found that “multiple areas of the clinic were damaged from apparent ammunition rounds and explosions” and an “undetonated improvised explosive device was located near the briefcase,” the complaint said, according to Fox News.

Previously, Ulrich’s former roommate Raymond Zandstra revealed Ulrich had a vendetta against doctors at the health clinic because of their refusal to give him more pain medication. “He didn’t like the doctors because they wouldn’t give him all the pain killers he wanted. They’d give him a month supply, and it would be gone in a few days,” said Zandstra. (RELATED: Suspected Health Clinic Shooter Reportedly Had Vendetta Against Doctors Who Wouldn’t Give Him Pain Medication)

Allina Health medical assistant Lindsay Overbay was shot and killed by Ulrich during the ordeal. “Lindsay was a medical assistant who worked for Allina Health since November of 2018. The loss of Lindsay is traumatic for all who knew and loved her. Our entire Allina Health family extends our deepest sympathies to her family, friends and co-workers.” Allina Health said in a statement, Fox News reported.

Allina Health also said the other victims of Ulrich’s shooting were employees; one of whom was shot six times and remains hospitalized, according to Fox News.