Five Injured In Shooting At Health Care Clinic In Minnesota

Five people were injured and a suspect was arrested after a shooting at a health care clinic in Minnesota, numerous sources reported.

Authorities in Buffalo, Minnesota said there was an active shooter incident at the Allina Health Urgent Care and warned the public to stay out of the area, according to a Facebook statement made by Wright County officials.

Three people were critically injured in the shooting and airlifted out, Wright County spokesman John Holler said, according to CNN. Buffalo is located about 50 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

The shooting began at about 11 a.m., and police responded to a report of gunfire at the clinic, according to KARE 11. Police dispatch audio recorded 15 shots fired, and later shared an audio clip of an officer reporting around five people critically wounded, KARE 11 reported.

Dispatchers were also reportedly head stating that a male claimed he had four homemade explosives that detonated. (RELATED: Four Dead In Chicago Mass Shooting, Police Say)

Dispatch audio also indicates that a nearby Super 8 Motel may have been related to the shooting. The motel was reportedly evacuated, and KARE 11 reported that “room 110” was mentioned over radio traffic as a possible location where the suspect was staying.

Students at a nearby school district were also evacuated after a lock-down. The Minnesota State Patrol said that its pilots are flying six boxes of blood from the Red Cross to Buffalo Hospital to prepare for victims from the shooting.

State Patrol pilots are flying six boxes of blood from the Red Cross to #Buffalo Hospital so it is ready for victims of the shooting incident at the #Allina Health Clinic. — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) February 9, 2021

Minneapolis police also sent resources to Buffalo, although a spokesman from the police department emphasized to CNN that there was “zero indication of a threat to Minneapolis.”

“There is an unspeakable depravity in doing harm to those who work to heal us,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said on Twitter in response to the shooting.

“Those who have stepped up and risked their own health for ours. Our first responders are on their way to the scene to help. Today Minneapolis stands with our neighbors in Buffalo.”