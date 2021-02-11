New Georgia Project That Warnock Chaired Is Under Investigation For Voter Registration Issues

The New Georgia Project, which Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock once chaired, is facing an investigation over allegations that the organization was involved in illegal voter registration conduct.

The Georgia State Election Board on Wednesday referred 35 cases of election law violations to the attorney general or local district attorneys for criminal prosecution, including The New Georgia Project, according to a press statement.

The New Georgia Project allegedly submitted 1,268 voter registration applications after the 10-day deadline, which the board of elections says caused voters to be disenfranchised in the March 19, 2019 special election, according to the statement.

Warnock was named as a respondent in the case because he was listed as the CEO for the New Georgia Project at the time, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC). But Warnock was actually the board chairman, according to the report. Warnock reportedly resigned from his position as chairman on Jan. 28, 2020.

Republican Attorney General Chris Carr’s office will now investigate the case, along with others, to decide whether to bring charges against the New Georgia Project. (RELATED: Georgia Prosecutors Investigating Alleged 2020 Election Interference)

“Election fraud is not tolerated in Georgia. When there is evidence of it, the people responsible face prosecution,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement. “Georgia has multiple safeguards in place that allow our team of investigators to discover fraudulent voting. They worked to catch the wrongdoing in these cases, and they maintain the security of Georgia elections.”

The Daily Caller has reached out to the Raffensperger’s office, the New Georgia Project and Sen. Warnock’s office but did not receive a response at the time of publication.