Ashley Judd Shatters Leg After Tripping Over Fallen Tree In Africa

Musician Ashley Judd revealed she shattered her leg after tripping over a fallen tree while on an excursion in Africa.

Judd opened up about the accident during an Instagram Live on Friday with The New York Times’ reporter Nicholas Kristof.

I’m “in an ICU trauma unit in beautiful South Africa, which has taken me in from the Congo: a country I deeply love which is not, unfortunately, equipped to deal with massive catastrophic injuries like I have had,” Judd said during the Live. (RELATED: George Clooney Recalls Terrifying Motorcycle Accident)

“And the difference between a Congolese person and me is disaster insurance that allowed me 55 hours after my accident to get to an operating table in South Africa,” she added.

The musician had to be carried to help.

Judd revealed she was carried “an hour and a half in a hammock… by my Congolese brothers, who were doing it barefoot, up and over hills, through the river,” the outlet wrote.

Judd then spent six hours on a motorcycle, slept in a hut and was flown to South Africa where she remains in the ICU.

“I’m in a lot of love,” Judd said. “I’m in a lot of compassion and I’m in a lot of gratitude. I thank everyone for their thoughts and their prayers and their support.”