‘The Worst Moment Of My Life Was Entertainment’: George Clooney Recalls Terrifying Motorcycle Accident

Actor George Clooney recalled the moment in 2018 when he was hit by a car while driving a motorcycle at 70 mph in an interview published Friday by AARP.

“I’m not a cynical guy, but I will always, always remember that moment because nobody was jumping to go call for help or coming to help,” Clooney told the outlet.

“For them the worst moment of my life was entertainment,” he continued. “People are getting killed because they’re taking a shot of a car crash coming toward them. We’re living in this world where everybody is trying to make themselves fascinating or important or something. When the reality is: Put that phone down.” (RELATED: George Clooney Has Perfect Response To Actors Who Think They Have A Hard Job)

The entire crash was caught on security camera, Fox News reported. In the video, Clooney drives the motorcycle into an oncoming car who had suddenly turned into his lane, the outlet reported.

Clooney revealed that his wife Amal had banned him from riding motorcycles after the incident during a panel in 2019, according to the outlet.

“I’m not allowed to ride motorcycles,” Clooney said at the time. “I got into a really bad accident. I hit a guy 70 miles an hour on my bike. Got launched. And so that’s it, I’m off of bikes. Grant [Heslov’s] off. We screwed up and our wives were like, ‘You can never get on a bike again.’”