‘You Take My Breath Away’: George Floyd Valentine Leads To LAPD Investigation

A Valentine-style photograph of George Floyd captioned “you take my breath away” was reportedly circulated around the Los Angeles Police Department leading to an internal investigation, the Los Angeles Times reported Saturday.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said an investigation will begin Monday by interviewing the officer who filed a complaint over the picture, according to the Times. The department is looking into the origins of the image and how it was shared among the officers.

“Our investigation is to determine the accuracy of the allegations while also reinforcing our zero tolerance for anything with racist views,” Moore said, the Times reported.

So someone in the LAPD posted a photo of George Floyd on social media with the caption, “you take my breathe away” in a Valentine format. Really? This doesn’t help the situation. I’m curious as to the division and rank of the person who made the post. Holla. pic.twitter.com/bclHH8U2Di — Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) February 14, 2021

Moore said that “people will find my wrath” if the investigation finds officers were sharing the image, the Times reported. He added that the department is looking into two Instagram accounts potentially linked to LAPD personnel including one account known as “Blue Line Mafia.”

Floyd died after a former Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest in May 2020, video shows. Floyd repeatedly told the officers that he couldn’t breathe. (RELATED: Derek Chauvin Reportedly Intended To Plead Guilty To Murdering George Floyd Until Bill Barr Blocked The Plea Deal: REPORT)

The LAPD did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

