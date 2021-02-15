Human Remains Found Inside Crocodile As Authorities Search For Missing Fisherman

Police searching for a missing fisherman in Australia have found human remains inside a crocodile, which they believe belong to the missing man.

A 69-year-old man went fishing around 3 p.m. in Gayundah Creek on Thursday and was set to return home just an hour later, Queensland Police said.

The fisherman failed to return home, prompting his wife to call the police. Police found his abandoned, overturned boat around 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

Police confirmed that human remains have since been found at Hinchinbrook Island inside of a roughly 13.8 foot crocodile. Police said they believed the remains belong to the missing man but would have to conduct forensic testing for confirmation.

Queensland Environment said they captured "and humanely euthanised" a crocodile believed to have been responsible for the man's death.

We have captured and humanely euthanised a roughly 3m crocodile overnight as part of our joint Hinchinbrook Island missing person investigation. The animal is now with @QldPolice & a necropsy will be conducted. As always, our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/gMFs5HEqoM — Queensland Environment (@QldEnvironment) February 15, 2021

A second crocodile is also involved in the investigation, according to CNN.

“At this stage we can only confirm that we’ve found human remains in the first,” Acting Inspector Andrew Cowie of Queensland Police said at a press conference Monday, according to CNN.

“I believe that we’ve got the two crocodiles involved,” he added.

Cowie said people should be alert and take proper precautions when venturing out.

“It’s very important that people are always aware of their circumstances,” he said, according to CNN. “Anywhere in the north…if you’re in the bush you have snakes and if you’re on the water you have crocodiles.”

“Always make sure you tell people where you’re going, always make sure you have appropriate safety equipment, always make sure you’re able to get to that safety equipment, if you need to, in a hurry. Please be very careful.”