Man Arrested For Forging Obama’s Signature On Gun Permit Application

A man has been arrested for forging former President Barack Obama’s signature when applying for a gun permit in Tennessee, according to Fox News.

Robert Joseph Hallick, a 51-year-old Tennessee man, was arrested Feb. 11 in Chattanooga for the alleged crime, Fox News reported. He now faces charges of perjury, forgery and identity theft, and has been booked into Hamilton County Jail, according to WTVC.

In November 2020, Hallick applied for a handgun permit, but was denied by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Handgun Unit due to an “adjudicated or committed mental defective and active warrant in the state of Michigan,” according to an affidavit obtained by WTVC. (RELATED: Police Department Stops Accepting Firearm Permit Applications Due To COVID-19)

Hallick applied for a Tennessee Enhanced Handgun Carry Permit again via mail Jan. 21 under the name “President Barack H. Obama,” Fox News reported.

American Hancrafted Clock by President Barack Obama signed by President Barack Obama and can get Authenticated by API or office of authentications Washington D.C. pic.twitter.com/GuOnMozPkW — President Barack Obama (@PresidentBarac2) January 9, 2021

Hallick forged the signature of the former president on the form and sent the form with the $50 fee for the permit, as well as another letter with the United States of America seal and United States Department of State letterhead on it, The Chattanoogan reported.