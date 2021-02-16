California State Senator Introduces Bill Package Making Political Affiliation A Protected Class To ‘Fight Cancel Culture’

Republican California State Sen. Melissa Melendez introduced a bill package Tuesday that would make political affiliation a protected class under California’s anti-discrimination laws.

Melendez said that the bills are aimed at fighting “cancel culture” and “a climate of intolerance.”

“It is unfathomable to me that corporations and members of the public would ruin a person’s career, business and family because of their political ideology,” Melendez said in a press release. “A free society shouldn’t allow thoughts and ideas to be censored.” (RELATED: REPORT: Gina Carano Fired From ‘The Mandalorian’ After Social Media Post Involving Jews In The Holocaust)

“Free speech covers all speech, not just that with which you agree,” the senator added.

New bill from Republican state Sen. Melissa Melendez aims to “fight against cancel culture” by adding political affiliation as a protected class. — Sara Libby (@SaraLibby) February 16, 2021

The first bill, called the Diversity of Thought Act, would make political affiliation a protected class under California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act. The second piece of legislation amends the Education Code to prohibit discrimination or harassment based on political affiliation in schools.

“Cancel culture and the efforts to silence differing opinions and voices should be a growing concern for all of us,” Melendez said. “A climate of intolerance has been established and has stifled healthy and normal debate.” (RELATED: ‘You’re Cancelling Him’: CNN Host Cites ‘Cancel Culture’ In Censuring Of Sen. Richard Burr)

“Anyone who values their own freedom of speech should be concerned,” she continued. “This cannot and should not be allowed to continue.”

Conservatives have decried censorship and “cancel culture,” especially on social media. Following the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol building, nearly all major social media platforms banned then-president Donald Trump. Twitter also purged a massive number of conservative accounts, citing a “renewed potential for violence” in the aftermath of the Capitol riot.